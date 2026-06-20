Iraq dominates global heat rankings with five cities

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Five Iraqi locations ranked among the world's 15 hottest places over the past 24 hours, according to global weather monitoring data released on Saturday.

Iran's Abadan topped the list at 47.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Ahvaz at 47.4 degrees. Iran's Bostan and Kuwait International Airport shared third place at 47 degrees, while Iran's Dehloran ranked fifth at 46.9 degrees.

Iraq's Samawah placed sixth globally with 46.8 degrees Celsius. Najaf International Airport and Al-Hayy district in Wasit province each recorded 46.6 degrees, while al-Diwaniyah registered 46.4 degrees and Khanaqin reached 46.3 degrees.

The top 15 list included six locations in Iran, five in Iraq, two in Algeria, and one each in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.