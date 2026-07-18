Iraq demands surrender of privately kept wild animals

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Ministry of Environment on Friday ordered owners of predatory and protected wild animals to surrender them to authorities within 10 days, warning that those who fail to comply could face confiscation of their animals and legal action.

The ministry linked the measure to the increasing number of wild animals kept on private property and the risks they pose to public safety and the environment.

Shafaq News previously documented a black market for smuggled lion cubs, with animals selling for as much as $4,000. The report also examined the dangers of keeping predators in residential neighborhoods for display or prestige following an incident in Najaf province’s Kufa district, where a lion killed its owner.