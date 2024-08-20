Iraq opens registration for war victims in Mosul, response slow

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq's Ministry of Environment announced the start of an official registration process for victims of military operations and war remnants in Mosul, the capital of Nineveh governorate. The registration covers those affected since 2003.

Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city with nearly 3 million residents, was freed from ISIS control in late 2017 after years of conflict.

Mustafa Hamid Majid, a spokesperson for the ministry's Directorate of Mine Affairs, told Shafaq News Agency, "Residents of Mosul who have been injured by explosive devices or other remnants of war should visit the Nineveh Environmental Office in the Al-Muhandisin neighborhood on the city's eastern side to have their information formally recorded in the national database.”

The registration period, which began at the start of August, will continue until the end of the month. However, Majid noted that turnout has been low so far.

According to the Directorate of Mine Affairs, approximately 37,000 people from Nineveh have been impacted by military operations and war remnants since 2003.