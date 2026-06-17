Iraq blocks entry of 1,750 calves over FMD concerns

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq prevented the entry of 1,750 imported calves through the Trebil border crossing after detecting concerns related to Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), Iraq’s Ministry of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Agriculture Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari ordered the ban on the shipment of live calves imported for slaughter from Colombia, citing the need to “safeguard Iraq’s animal wealth from infectious and potentially devastating diseases.”

The decision followed regulatory procedures carried out by the Veterinary Directorate, which implemented precautionary measures aimed at preventing the spread of animal diseases and protecting livestock populations.

Al-Shammari stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to develop Iraq’s livestock sector through scientific methods and by addressing operational challenges facing the industry. He said the ministry is working to support local markets with meat sourced from approved and reliable suppliers while preventing the entry of infected animals to protect public health and support the national economy.

On May 22, Iraq’s Veterinary Directorate announced strict precautionary measures after receiving information about reported cases of foot-and-mouth disease in Syria’s Raqqa province. At the time, the directorate said it had raised epidemiological monitoring to its highest level and instructed veterinary hospitals at border crossings and across the country to strengthen inspections of incoming animals and immediately report any suspected infections.