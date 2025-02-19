“War on Iraqi citizens”: FMD has no risk to humans

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Minister of Agriculture Abbas Jabr al-Maliki described the uproar surrounding the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) affecting livestock in several provinces as "a war on citizens."

In a press conference, al-Maliki stated, "FMD has been endemic in Iraq since the 1930s, with annual outbreaks," emphasizing that the disease is "present in all countries around the world."

Referring to the commotion caused by the recent spread of the disease, which led to public panic, the minister asserted, “Framing the issue this way is a war on citizens and a deliberate attack by some ahead of the legislative elections,” adding that “warnings were issued about consuming meat and dairy products.”

"In 2023, there were over 17,000 cases of FMD in the country, yet no such panic followed,” he added. “Now, with over 3,000 cases, a public uproar has erupted.”

The minister reassured the public that the virus poses no risk to humans, as it does not transmit through meat or dairy consumption. “No human cases have been reported in Iraq or any other country… The virus affects only ruminants such as cows, sheep, and buffalo,” he clarified.

Regarding the ministry's oversight efforts, Al-Maliki confirmed that over 450,000 cattle imported in 2024 underwent thorough testing and quarantine both in their country of origin and at the port before entering Iraq, ensuring they were disease-free, while also assuring that “affected livestock owners would be compensated.”

Earlier today, authorities in the Al-Baghdadi district, Al-Anbar Province, reported the death and infection of more than 40 animals in Al-Sawar village, prompting strict instructions to security checkpoints to prevent livestock from leaving, ensuring the protection of local animals and preventing the disease from spreading further.

Iraq has been experiencing a widespread FMD outbreak, causing the death of over 1.5 million livestock in the past three years. Animal health experts link the surge in cases to the decline of vaccination programs under successive governments. While the current government is working to contain the outbreak, the vaccines in use reportedly remain outdated and ineffective.