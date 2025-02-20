FMD suspected in Diyala cattle deaths, no human risk

Shafaq News/ The director of the Veterinary Hospital in Diyala, Mohammad Ghadhan, revealed on Thursday the causes behind the death of seven cattle in the southwestern part of the province. He also identified potential hotspots for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) infections in the region.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Ghadhan explained that the cattle, which died in the Bani Saad district southwest of Baqubah, were born after the FMD vaccination period in August 2024 and the booster shots in October of the same year. The cattle were pregnant, and their owners refused to vaccinate the mothers for fear of miscarriage and death. Ghadhan noted that the deaths are currently suspected to be caused by FMD, given that the animals were not vaccinated.

He added that while the infections have not yet been confirmed in Diyala, there is suspicion of multiple hotspots, particularly in the Bani Saad, Al-Ghalbiya, and Al-Miqdadiya areas.

Ghadhan emphasized that the veterinary hospital is closely monitoring the situation and has been taking samples from livestock to be sent to laboratories in Baghdad, awaiting results to confirm whether FMD infections have been detected in the province.

Ghadhan also reported that the Ministry of Agriculture has issued a directive to restrict the movement of livestock between Diyala and Baghdad and to limit livestock sales in markets. Additionally, movement in the suspected areas has been restricted, with a full ban to be enforced if any infections are confirmed.

He also explained the differences between hemorrhagic fever, Malta fever, and foot-and-mouth disease, stressing that FMD is not harmful to humans. Even if humans accidentally consume meat or milk from infected livestock, the virus poses no threat to health, as the meat is cooked and milk pasteurized, both of which eliminate the virus.

He clarified that the disease is transmitted through direct contact with infected animals, and while veterinarians or farmers with open wounds may develop mild allergic reactions, the disease does not pose significant health risks to humans.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani ordered the formation of an investigative committee regarding rumors of FMD cases in buffaloes and cows.

The committee issued a statement reassuring the public that "the disease affecting livestock does not transfer to humans through the consumption of animal products such as meat, milk, or dairy derivatives, and it does not pose a risk to consumer health."