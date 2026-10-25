Shafaq News- Baghdad

Three Iraqi heritage sites —Al-Ukhaidir Palace, Qara Saray and Khan Al-Iskandariya— have been added to the architectural and urban heritage list of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), Iraq's General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage announced.

In a statement, the authority said the sites were listed during the 11th meeting of participating member states, held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ali Al-Dakhili called for continued efforts to protect and document Iraq's historical sites and promote their cultural significance at regional and international forums.

Iyad Hassan Abdul Hamza, deputy director-general of the Department of Antiquities Maintenance and Preservation and Iraq's monitoring officer at the meeting, said the listings followed efforts to document the sites and highlight their historical and architectural importance.

He added that the recognition would create more opportunities for cooperation with Arab heritage organizations and help preserve Iraq's landmarks for future generations.

The ministry and the antiquities authority reaffirmed their commitment to protecting historical sites and strengthening Iraq's participation in regional heritage preservation initiatives.

Read more: Iraq’s UNESCO sites and those next in line