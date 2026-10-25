Shafaq News- Maysan

Maysan Governor Habib Dhahir Al-Fartousi on Sunday urged Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to urgently reopen the Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran, warning that its closure had driven up prices, disrupted trade, and affected residents seeking medical treatment.

Al-Fartousi said reopening the crossing would help revive trade, ease living costs, increase public revenues, and create jobs. He called for operations to resume under existing legal, security, and health regulations.

Earlier today, Maysan Provincial Council Chairman Mustafa Duair threatened civil disobedience and road closures unless Baghdad reopened the crossing by October 29.

The federal government ordered the crossing closed on October 20, with the suspension taking effect the following morning until further notice, citing technical issues.