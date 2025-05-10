Iraq addresses viral prison video: Old footage, new allegations

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Justice Ministry dismissed viral footage showing inmate abuse inside Baghdad’s al-Taji prison as “outdated.”

“Disciplinary and legal measures were taken against both the inmates and staff involved,” ministry spokesperson Ahmed Laibi Abdul Hussein stated, adding that some individuals shown in the footage were released under Iraq’s General Amnesty Law, which permits the conditional release of certain categories of prisoners.

Officials linked the timing of the video's release to a recent attempt to smuggle narcotics into al-Taji prison. “Most detainees at the facility are convicted drug traffickers,” the ministry noted, accusing unknown actors of attempting to discredit recent security operations.

Iraq’s correctional system has faced criticism from human rights groups over poor conditions and recurring abuse allegations. The Justice Network for Prisoners claims that over 80% of detention facilities are structurally unfit and frequently overcrowded, adding that Iraq’s 31 prisons house over 65,000 inmates in facilities designed for half that number.

Al-Taji prison, in particular, has been the subject of past abuse allegations. Testimonies from former inmates and NGO reports cite severe overcrowding, inadequate medical care, and mistreatment by guards.

International observers, including the UN and Human Rights Watch, have urged Iraq to overhaul detention conditions, enforce accountability, and separate detainees based on charges to prevent further violations.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry reiterated its commitment to legal oversight and pledged to pursue disciplinary action against any violations within the country’s prisons.