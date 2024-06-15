Digital Media Center calls for virtual visits for inmates in Iraqi prisons

Shafaq News/ The Digital Media Center (DMC) has urged the adoption of virtual visits for inmates in Iraqi prisons, proposing a legislative amendment to facilitate this modern approach.

In a statement, the DMC highlighted, "The recent advancements in the digital world have created new opportunities to improve quality of life, streamline procedures, and reduce barriers across various sectors, including the prison system."

The center emphasized that technology, in its many forms, is "a powerful tool for addressing issues and overcoming challenges, including the problem of communication between inmates and their families, especially during special occasions like holidays and festivals."

Moreover, DMC called on Iraqi lawmakers to amend Article 26 of the Inmates and Depositors Reform Law No. 14 of 2018 to enable virtual visits for inmates, which would enhance communication between inmates and their families securely and effectively.

Legal researcher Hussein Al-Mawla, quoted by the center, stated, "Virtual visits will help alleviate feelings of isolation and loneliness among inmates, providing them with a means to regularly communicate with their families and loved ones, even when personal visits are not possible. These visits will strengthen family bonds and assist in the psychological and social rehabilitation of inmates."