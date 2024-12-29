Iraqi prisons "Unfit for Human Life," NGO warns

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Justice Network for Prisoners (JNP) reported, on Sunday, that Iraq’s detention centers and prisons are grappling with severe issues, many of which render them “unfit for human life.”

At a press conference, JNP head Shwan Saber highlighted critical flaws in the prison system. “80% of prison and detention center buildings are outdated and uninhabitable,” he said, pointing to the lack of effective prosecution systems and a failure to classify inmates.

“Individuals accused of murder, terrorism, and traffic violations are often housed together,” Saber noted.

Saber revealed that many facilities fail to meet international construction standards. “Our visits showed that 27% of prisons had not been inspected by United Nations delegations, and there are no accommodations for people with disabilities,” he said.

Healthcare services are also severely inadequate. Clinics originally designed to serve small inmate populations are overwhelmed, Saber explained. Serious medical cases requiring external hospital transfers face administrative delays. Women’s medical care is especially problematic, further straining the system.

The report echoed similar findings from previous years. Despite repeated calls for reform, tangible changes to improve conditions for inmates remain elusive.

In 2024, Iraq’s prison system remains under significant strain. The incarceration rate stands at 179 per 100,000 inhabitants, with prison density reaching 139.2%. This overcrowding has exacerbated human rights concerns, with reports of torture and mistreatment surfacing regularly.

A statement by prisoners’ families, reported by human rights group Afad Observatory in August, highlighted conditions at Al-Hout Prison in Nasiriyah, where approximately 13,000 inmates face overcrowding.

According to their families, inmates are exposed to sunlight for just 15 minutes a day, while overcrowding confines eight prisoners to cells measuring only 2 by 3 meters, exacerbating ventilation issues and the risk of disease.

The Iraqi Ministry of Justice has regularly denied allegations of human rights abuses. While acknowledging overcrowding, Minister of Justice Khalid Shwani pledged, on many occasions, to resolve these issues. Additionally, the ministry has initiated the construction of new prisons and the rehabilitation of existing facilities to address the issue.