Iraq, UN set social protection goals ahead of WSSD2

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi government and the United Nations have agreed on key priorities to “strengthen the country’s social protection system” ahead of the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2), to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 4 to 6.

According to a UN statement, the priorities emerged from a two-day national consultation in Baghdad, held on October 20–21, jointly organized by the Ministry of Planning and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office with support from the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Labour Organization (ILO), and UNICEF. Officials from several Iraqi ministries and representatives of the European Union also took part.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammed Ali Tamim said Iraq would present “a unified national vision — focused on social justice, expands opportunities for youth and women, and strengthens institutions to serve all citizens.”

The consultations outlined Iraq’s progress in expanding social safety nets, reforming pensions and social security, and ratifying international labor conventions, reflecting a shift toward inclusive, rights-based development.

UN Deputy Special Representative and Resident Coordinator Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai considered the discussions a way to build “a shared national vision” and would help Iraq “speak with one strong voice” at the global summit.

During the participation in WSSD2, Iraq is expected to showcase reforms benefiting more than 7.6 million citizens and highlight its partnership with the UN in linking social protection with food security and sustainable growth.