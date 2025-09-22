Iraq 79th worldwide in 2025 healthcare index

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked 79th globally and 12th in the Arab world in the 2025 Healthcare Index, according to a report by CEOWORLD.

Iraq received a total of 33.84 points. The country scored 70.73 points for medical infrastructure and professional capacity, 52.88 points for medicine availability and affordability, and 64.43 points for government readiness.

Globally, Taiwan topped the index with 78.72 points, followed by South Korea with 77.7, Australia with 74.11, Canada with 71.32, and Sweden with 70.73.

Regionally, the United Arab Emirates led the Arab states with 52.3 points, followed by Saudi Arabia (44.43), Tunisia (39.37), Lebanon (39.03), Bahrain (38.48), and Jordan (38.13). Oman, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, and Algeria ranked ahead of Iraq, while Egypt, Sudan, and Libya came after.

The index measures how countries invest in healthcare infrastructure, medical expertise, availability and affordability of medicines, and overall government preparedness. Scores are calculated out of 100 points, combining these factors into a comparative ranking.