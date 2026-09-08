Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iranian authorities detained Bilal Al-Maliki, owner of Iraq Al-Hadath TV channel, in Mashhad at Baghdad’s request following preliminary testimony from media figure Qusay Shafiq in an alleged extortion case, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Intelligence agencies in both countries are coordinating Al-Maliki’s return to Iraq for legal proceedings. No further details have emerged about the allegations against him or the testimony attributed to Shafiq.

A day earlier, Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad said Shafiq had been taken into custody, without disclosing the reason.