Shafaq News- Duhok

Ammar al-Hakim, head of Al-Hikma Movement, said on Tuesday that the agreement on the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq would come into effect as scheduled in late September.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan, al-Hakim described the withdrawal as “a message of Iraqi recovery,” saying the country had overcome terrorism with the help of international and regional partners and, above all, through the efforts and sacrifices of its own people.

Asked about strikes on the Kurdistan Region (KRI) during the recent escalation in the Middle East, al-Hakim said the KRI’s security and safety were inseparable from Iraq’s overall security and safety.

“We are determined to protect all Iraqi territory, including Kurdistan, from attacks,” he said, adding that his alliance had worked in the past and would continue to work to spare Iraq the repercussions of, or attacks by, any party.

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