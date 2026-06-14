Integrity Commission investigates alleged Iraqi Airways contract fraud

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission launched an administrative probe on Sunday into alleged irregularities in an Iraqi Airways contract linked to the recruitment of flight attendants.

According to an official document, the case concerns inquiries into a contract signed with Al-Wateen Company for the hiring of cabin crew at a cost of 2 million Iraqi dinars (about $1,500). It also involves the Meridian office, which is alleged to have arranged fake travel tickets for foreign workers in coordination with employees at Iraqi Airways.

No comments have been issued by the companies allegedly involved.