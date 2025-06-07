India’s Lava launches Bold N1 Pro: Affordable smartphone with strong specs

Shafaq News / Indian tech company Lava has unveiled its new Bold N1 Pro smartphone, boasting competitive specifications and a budget-friendly price, aiming for a strong presence in global markets.

The Bold N1 Pro features a water- and dust-resistant body (IP54) measuring 165.8 x 77.2 x 8.4 mm and weighing 200 grams. Its 6.67-inch IPS LCD display delivers a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of around 263 PPI.

Powered by Android 14, the device runs on a Unisoc T60 processor paired with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage via microSDXC.

Despite its affordable price point—around $250—the Bold N1 Pro includes a 50MP rear camera capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 fps, and an 8MP front camera. Other features include dual SIM slots, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, FM radio support, and a fingerprint scanner.

The phone houses a 5000mAh battery supporting 10W charging, positioning it as a well-rounded choice for users seeking performance and durability at a competitive price.