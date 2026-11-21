Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Moscow

Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) has joined the Eurasian Ombudsman Alliance (EOA), expanding its international cooperation with human rights institutions, the Commission said on Saturday.

The membership was formalized during the Alliance's 11th meeting, held in Moscow from November 16 to 18, which brought together human rights commissioners and representatives of national human rights institutions from several countries. Iraq was represented by a delegation led by legal adviser Firas Abdul Razzaq Abu Al-Hubb, head of the Commission's legal department, and Yasser Diaa Saeed, director of its Nineveh office.

The Commission said that joining the EOA would help Iraq meet its international human rights commitments while retaining its membership in the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) in Geneva and the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRI) in Doha.