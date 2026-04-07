High pressure bursts oil pipeline in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An oil pipeline exploded in the Bai Hassan South area north of Kirkuk on Tuesday due to high pressure during pumping, causing a spill without casualties, a source told Shafaq News.

Pumping was halted as teams worked to contain the leak and prevent it from reaching nearby farmland, while authorities opened a technical investigation into the cause and damage.

Energy expert Ali Khalil, speaking to our agency, warned that aging infrastructure and weak monitoring increase the risk of such incidents, which can cause environmental and economic damage. Similar incidents have occurred recently, including a gas pipeline explosion in Kirkuk’s Bajwan area in February 2026 that was quickly contained without injuries.