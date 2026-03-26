Heavy rains raise Tigris River levels in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Heavy rainfall across Baghdad and several Iraqi provinces in recent days has led to a clear rise in the Tigris River, amid continued concerns over drought and declining water levels in much of the country.

Shafaq News footage from central Baghdad showed a significant increase in the river’s level, with further rises expected in the coming days due to rainfall and flooding from northern Iraq.

The Iraqi Meteorological Authority said the country is being affected by unstable weather caused by a surface low-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass in the upper atmosphere, forecasting thunderstorms of varying intensity across most cities, with heavier rainfall at times in central and southern Iraq through early Friday.

Read more: Iraq’s water crisis deepens: Reserves collapse, mismanagement continues