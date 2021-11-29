Report

Official delegation visits the Peshmerga axis west of the Tigris river

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-29T15:17:18+0000
Shafaq News/ A delegation representing the Kurdish territories outside the jurisdiction of the Kurdistan Region visited today the Peshmerga forces deployed west of the Tigris River.

The committee said in a statement that its chairperson, Joanne Younis Rozbiani, visited the Peshmerga axis west of the Tigris river and Sahila village, and met with security and administrative officials and representatives of the region's residents in Sinjar and Zummar.

 The committee said that the delegation met with the military officials of the Peshmerga forces, to get a closer look at their problems, especially since these Kurdish areas have been subjected to recurrent ISIS attacks.

 The statement indicated that the parliamentary committee promised to address the residents' problems in cooperation with the Kurdistan Parliament.

