Global Peace Index 2025: Iraq's declining rank

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked 147th globally and 19th among Arab countries on the 2025 Global Peace Index, according to a new report published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

The index evaluates peace levels across 163 countries based on three key dimensions: societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarization.

Iceland maintained its status as the most peaceful country in the world — a position it has held since 2008 — followed by Ireland, New Zealand, and Austria. At the other end of the spectrum, Ukraine and Russia were ranked as the least peaceful countries in 2025.

In the Arab region, Qatar retained its top position as the most peaceful country, followed by Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Tunisia, and Morocco.

Meanwhile, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan were listed as the least peaceful nations in the Middle East.

Iraq's position in the Arab rankings has seen a slight decline in recent years, dropping from 16th in 2022 to 17th in 2023 and 2024, and now 19th in 2025, reflecting ongoing challenges in domestic stability and regional tensions.