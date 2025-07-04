Flames of Ashura: Najaf tribes light up path to Karbala

Shafaq News – Najaf

In the days leading up to Ashura, fire torches lit by tribal members once again illuminated the streets of Najaf, as part of a distinctive annual ritual held by local communities in southern Iraq.

From the evening of the 8th until the 10th of Muharram (the first month in the Islamic calendar), the city’s tribes parade blazing torches near the shrine of Imam Ali, accompanied by the rhythmic beating of drums. The ritual is a key part of Najaf’s Ashura traditions and draws large crowds each year.

The torches, fueled by black oil or crude petroleum, are carried on shoulders and above heads as symbolic gestures. According to participants and local observers, the flames either represent war and vengeance or serve as a nod to the historic practice of guiding pilgrims on their journey to Karbala.

Once the processions conclude, the fires are extinguished by civil defense teams standing by to ensure public safety.

Shiite Muslims commemorate Ashura to mark the killing of Imam Hussein — the grandson of Prophet Muhammad — along with his family and companions, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. The mourning rituals continue for 40 days, culminating in Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.