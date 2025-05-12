Fires erupt near Iraq-Iran border crossing

Shafaq News/ On Monday, two fires erupted near the Mandali border crossing between Iraq and Iran, a local official confirmed.

The Mandali crossing, located in Khanaqin district northeast of Diyala, serves as a key transit point for cross-border trade with Iran and is prone to seasonal high winds.

One of the fires struck the terminal yard, while the other reached a nearby neighborhood. Khanaqin district commissioner Jouad Faydallah attributed both incidents to strong winds.

“Firefighting units, supported by federal and regional authorities, contained the fires quickly,” Faydallah told Shafaq News, confirming there were no casualties or serious material damage.