FAO unveils $40M climate project for Iraq

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will launch a $40 million project to support Iraq in addressing climate change, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu announced during a visit to Baghdad.

The project, jointly funded by FAO, the Iraqi government, and other international partners, is designed to enhance Iraq’s ability to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change.

The announcement followed a meeting on Sunday between Qu and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Al-Sudani underscored the need to translate the recommendations from the Baghdad Water Conferences into concrete programs, pointing to mounting environmental challenges, including water scarcity and desertification.

He also highlighted the outcomes of the recent Baghdad Conference on Carbon Economies and a series of memoranda signed with international firms aimed at fostering green economic development. In addition, he called for the integration of conclusions from FAO’s 36th Regional Conference, held in Baghdad in 2022, into the Baghdad Ministerial Declaration.

The declaration, he noted, should serve as a framework for advancing modern agricultural technologies, supporting small-scale enterprises, empowering youth, and increasing women's participation in the sector.