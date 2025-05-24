Dust storm barrels toward Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A dust storm is expected to approach the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday evening, according to weather forecasts.

Meteorologist Sadiq Atiyya said in a post on Facebook that the dust wave currently affecting Saladin, southern Nineveh, and Ramadi is heading toward Baghdad with reduced intensity by early nightfall.

Iraq’s General Meteorological Authority released a report predicting temperature fluctuations during the final week of May and the start of June 2025.

According to the report, weather maps indicate a drop in temperatures on May 25, 26, 27, particularly impacting central and northern cities. A gradual rise in temperatures is expected to begin on 28. The authority ruled out the likelihood of extreme heatwaves or temperatures exceeding 50°C in the near term.

Dust storms swept across several Iraqi regions this month, leading to cases of suffocation.