Dr. Ban case resurfaces as six MPs issue recommendations

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Wednesday, six Iraqi lawmakers have urged action against MP Nisan al-Salhi, accusing her of violating rules in the probe into Dr. Ban Ziyad’s death in Basra.

According to an official document obtained by Shafaq News, the lawmakers accused al-Salhi of traveling alone to Basra, issuing unauthorized public statements about the investigation’s findings, and targeting the governor of Basra with allegations described as an attempt at blackmail.

As a result, the MPs recommended that the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee replace al-Salhi on the investigation panel. They also called for her referral to the Parliamentary Code of Conduct Committee and urged the legislature’s legal department to file a formal complaint against her for defamation and damaging the reputation of the Council of Representatives.

The letter was signed by MPs Ali Hassan, Mahmoud Nouri, Uday Awad, Miqdad Mohammed, Haitham Mahmoud, and Alaa Sakar.

On August 18, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced the closure of the investigation into the death of Dr. Ban Ziyad Tariq, who was found dead at her family’s home in Basra on August 4. The council concluded the case was a suicide.