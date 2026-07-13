Dolma Festival showcases Kirkuk’s rich culinary heritage

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Residents from across Kirkuk’s Kurdish, Arab, Turkmen, and other communities gathered on Monday for the city’s annual Dolma Festival, celebrating one of Iraq’s best-known dishes and showcasing the province’s rich culinary heritage.

Festival participant Duaa Ali told Shafaq News that the event helps preserve traditional recipes while introducing younger generations and visitors to dishes passed down through families. “Dolma [stuffed vegetables with rice and meat] is more than a meal; it is part of Kirkuk’s cultural and social identity,” she remarked, noting that families traditionally prepare it for gatherings and special occasions. “The large turnout reflects the dish’s importance across the city’s communities.”

Umm Mohammed, another participant, said dolma is known as “Yarbagh” in both Turkmen and Kurdish and has long served as a shared culinary tradition among the province’s ethnic and religious communities.

While the core ingredients remain largely unchanged, she pointed out that every household has its own variation, with some using more meat and others adding pomegranate molasses, garlic, or aromatic herbs to give the dish its distinctive flavor.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Kirkuk, a city of oil, culture, and conflict