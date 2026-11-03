Shafaq News- Nasiriyah

A security force accompanied by an Integrity Commission team raided the home of an employee at the Real Estate Registration Directorate in Iraq's Dhi Qar province on Tuesday, seizing around 900 transactions, a security source told Shafaq News.

The employee, known as "the Whale," had previously been arrested by security forces. The source added that the raid was carried out under judicial orders and based on prior confessions made by the employee.

During the operation, the force seized hundreds of transactions involving land plots that had allegedly been prepared for forgery. The documents were transferred to a designated location to complete investigative procedures related to the case.

In August, a security source in Dhi Qar reported the launch of a targeted operation by the intelligence service and an Integrity Commission force to pursue and arrest more than 20 people.

Those targeted included employees of the municipality, the Real Estate Registration Directorate, and the Lawyers Syndicate, over allegations of causing serious damage to public funds.