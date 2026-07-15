Detained tanker drivers spur Baghdad-Damascus talks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad began urgent talks with Syrian authorities to release Iraqi oil tanker drivers detained in Syria, General Commission of Customs Director Thamer Dawood stated on Wednesday.

Local media reports said the Iraqis are detained by unidentified armed forces in the Syrian territories without specifying the location.

Dawood contacted the head of Syria's General Directorate of Customs and other relevant authorities to address the situation, remove obstacles delaying their return, complete the necessary legal procedures, and ensure their return to Iraq.

Last week, Iraqi drivers transporting crude oil to Syria urged Baghdad to arrange security escorts inside Syrian territory, warning they would suspend operations unless their safety concerns were addressed. The drivers reported repeated gunfire, robberies, and looting along the route, saying earlier requests for stronger security measures had received no response.

Iraq started using the Al-Waleed border crossing in March to transport petroleum products to Syria, dispatching 101 tanker trucks loaded with approximately 3.2 million liters to the port of Baniyas.