Iraqi crude drivers seek protection on Syria routes

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Damascus

Iraqi drivers transporting crude oil to Syria urged Baghdad on Thursday to arrange security escorts inside Syrian territory, warning they would suspend operations unless their safety concerns are addressed.

In videos circulating on social media, the drivers reported repeated gunfire, robberies, and looting along the transport route into Syria. They noted that earlier requests for stronger security measures, including appeals to Syrian customs officials, had gone unanswered, calling for designated unloading sites to protect cargo and personnel.

Baghdad and Damascus recently established a framework to facilitate the transit of Iraqi petroleum products across Syrian territory amid disruptions to maritime shipping, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies.

On June 13, unidentified gunmen opened fire on an Iraqi oil tanker traveling along the Aleppo-Manbij highway in northern Syria, causing material damage, a source told Shafaq News.