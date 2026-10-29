Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi intelligence forces arrested an education official in Dohuk province over alleged financial corruption and misuse of public funds, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The employee works at the Nineveh Education Directorate’s representative office. His identity was not fully disclosed.

The arrest was carried out by the Falcon Intelligence Cell in coordination with the Nineveh Intelligence and Counterterrorism Directorate, according to the source.

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