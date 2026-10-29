Corruption probe lands Nineveh education official in custody

Corruption probe lands Nineveh education official in custody
2026-10-29T20:21:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi intelligence forces arrested an education official in Dohuk province over alleged financial corruption and misuse of public funds, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The employee works at the Nineveh Education Directorate’s representative office. His identity was not fully disclosed.

The arrest was carried out by the Falcon Intelligence Cell in coordination with the Nineveh Intelligence and Counterterrorism Directorate, according to the source.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon