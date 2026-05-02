Chess struggles for popularity in Iraq despite youth push

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Chess remains underplayed in Iraq despite efforts to promote the game among young players, with social games like dominoes still dominating public spaces.

The Iraqi Chess Federation has been working to expand the sport by organizing local tournaments and increasing international participation, while universities across the country host student competitions. Uruk University in Baghdad recently held a “Mind Challenge” event, emphasizing sportsmanship and adherence to International Chess Federation rules.

Dhameer Jabbar Mousa, a member of the Iraqi Chess Federation, told Shafaq News that social media helped introduce chess to wider segments of society. He stated that the federation has seen strong participation in training programs and competitions, with around 10,000 players across different age groups, in addition to referees and coaches.

Chess requires specific qualities, including patience, mental clarity, and a strong understanding of the rules. It is a strategic game that cannot be easily compared to others, Mousa noted.

On key challenges facing the sport, he pointed to the lack of dedicated infrastructure and training facilities, limited geographic coverage of federation centers, and insufficient funding. According to Mousa, “the federation’s budget, provided by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, covers only about three months of activities, making it difficult to sustain programs.”

He also highlighted the importance of media coverage in supporting the development of the game, stressing that attention should match the level of competitions and events.

Coach Salman Haider attributed chess’ limited popularity to cultural preferences, noting that Iraqi cafes tend to favor interactive and social games like dominoes, while chess requires silence and concentration. Additionally, many people perceive chess as complex or reserved for highly intelligent individuals, which further limits its appeal.

Last October, Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted the Asian Senior Chess Championship, bringing together 44 players from 14 countries, including Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and India.