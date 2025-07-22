Centuries-old al-Farouq Minaret in Al-Anbar at risk of collapse

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

The historic al-Farouq Minaret in the city of Hit is facing imminent collapse due to severe structural damage, local antiquities officials warned on Monday, citing decades of neglect and lack of scientific restoration.

Al-Anbar’s Director of Antiquities, Ammar Ali, told Shafaq News that the minaret—believed to predate the Islamic conquests—is suffering from widespread cracks, foundational tilt, and long-standing moisture damage, placing it at serious risk. "The last maintenance effort dates back to 1945 and was carried out by residents using unscientific methods," he said.

Originally used as a beacon to guide trade caravans between the Levant and Mesopotamia, the structure was later annexed to a mosque during the caliphate of Umar ibn al-Khattab and repurposed as a minaret.

Ali emphasized that sewage works and accumulated humidity have further deteriorated the minaret’s structure, despite its elevated location. He noted that while the State Board of Antiquities has officially requested renovation efforts, the site legally falls under the ownership of the Sunni Endowment Office according to Law No. 55 of 2002, requiring the office to handle restoration under the board’s supervision.

"Despite repeated promises from the Endowment to fund restoration, no concrete steps have been taken," Ali said. "We are ready to provide full technical oversight, but the ongoing delay in allocating funds remains the main obstacle."

“This monument, which has stood for centuries, now risks collapsing at any moment.”

Local activist Ali Ahmed echoed the frustration, accusing relevant institutions of negligence. “The people of Hit are deeply disappointed. This minaret is part of the city’s identity, and despite repeated warnings and official memos, there has been no visible effort to save it,” he told Shafaq News.

Ahmed called for an emergency rescue plan led by qualified engineering and heritage experts, urging both the central government and the Sunni Endowment to act before it is too late.

The al-Farouq Minaret is one of Al-Anbar’s most iconic archaeological landmarks. Dating back to the pre-Islamic era, it functioned as a signal tower for desert caravans before becoming a religious site. It has withstood the test of time, but now stands precariously without modern conservation.