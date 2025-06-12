CCHF 2025: Iraq records 125 cases and 21 deaths

Shafaq News/ Iraq has reported a rise in cases and fatalities from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) since the beginning of 2025, with 125 confirmed infections and 21 deaths across the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Shafaq News tracker.

Ministry spokesperson Dr. Seif al-Badr stated that the infections have been geographically distributed across several provinces, with Dhi Qar leading the list at 36 cases and one fatality.

Al-Badr reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to diagnose and respond to suspected cases, noting that early detection and prompt medical care have led to the recovery of hundreds of patients in previous outbreaks. He emphasized that the majority of cases are concentrated among livestock breeders, animal traders, and butchers.

He also called on security agencies to curb unregulated slaughter and grazing activities, as well as the illegal movement of livestock, warning that such practices significantly increase the risk of spreading infectious diseases, chief among them, hemorrhagic fever.