Basra’s poverty crisis: 40% of residents lack basic rights

Shafaq News/ The Human Rights Commission Office in Basra warned on Wednesday of alarming poverty rates and deteriorating living conditions in the oil-rich Iraqi province, revealing that over one million residents lack access to adequate housing and basic services.

Office Head Mahdi al-Tamimi told Shafaq News Agency that the worsening situation reflects a deep socioeconomic crisis that demands urgent intervention. He urged political actors in the province to shift their focus from short-term electoral gains to ensuring the delivery of fundamental rights.

“More than 40% of Basra’s citizens do not have dignified housing or access to essential services,” al-Tamimi said, adding that poverty levels could surpass 40% if measured according to international standards based on annual income. “These figures reveal an economic emergency that cannot be ignored.”

He also pointed to critical environmental threats, noting that pollution levels in the province’s water, soil, and air exceed 50% in some areas, posing a direct danger to public health. He also warned of rising rates of social illness, ideological extremism, and an uptick in hybrid crimes.

The official criticized what he described as widespread neglect of human development, saying that both the educational and healthcare systems in Basra are deteriorating. “This is unacceptable in a province as wealthy and historically significant as Basra, which should be a model for stability and development.”

According to government data, Basra’s population stands at 3.5 million, growing at a rate of 2.9%—above the national average of 2.4%. The province accounts for 9% of Iraq’s total population and ranks fourth in unemployment, following Nineveh, al-Muthanna, and Dhi Qar, with a jobless rate of 21.8%, despite its massive oil reserves, international trade hubs, and ports.

While Iraq’s national poverty rate has reportedly dropped from 21.5% in 2022 to 17.6% in 2024, according to the Ministry of Planning, the situation remains dire. Experts attribute the country’s broader economic strain to the cumulative effects of war against ISIS, the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental degradation, and entrenched corruption.