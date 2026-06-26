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Basra governor denies gifting vehicles to Kuwait border security

Basra governor denies gifting vehicles to Kuwait border security
2026-06-26T11:20:53+00:00

Shafaq News- Basra

Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani rejected circulating reports that he donated dozens of new vehicles to Kuwait's Border Security and Coast Guard Directorate.

The fabricated images showed transporters carrying Tahoe-model vehicles bearing banners with his photo and the inscription: "A gift to Kuwaiti Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf al-Sabah, to strengthen cooperation and support border security personnel." The governor stated in an audio recording that the images are entirely false and without any factual basis.

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