Basra governor denies gifting vehicles to Kuwait border security

Shafaq News- Basra

Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani rejected circulating reports that he donated dozens of new vehicles to Kuwait's Border Security and Coast Guard Directorate.

The fabricated images showed transporters carrying Tahoe-model vehicles bearing banners with his photo and the inscription: "A gift to Kuwaiti Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf al-Sabah, to strengthen cooperation and support border security personnel." The governor stated in an audio recording that the images are entirely false and without any factual basis.