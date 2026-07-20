Baghdad records two suicides, probes third death

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Three women died in separate suspected suicide incidents across Baghdad over the past 24 hours, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

A 24-year-old woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan inside her home, while another died under similar circumstances. Family members and preliminary police information indicated the two women had been suffering from psychological issues.

In the third case, authorities found a woman hanging by a scarf west of the capital. The source said a forensic expert ordered an investigation after doubts emerged over whether the death resulted from suicide or homicide.

Earlier this month, Iraq's Interior Ministry recorded 617 suicide cases during the first half of 2026.

Read more: Iraq’s rising suicide cases