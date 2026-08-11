Baghdad records three suicides within 24 hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Three people died by suicide in Baghdad within 24 hours, including a 20-year-old woman found hanging inside her home in the Al-Ghazaliya district, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The woman had used a shawl tied to a ceiling fan in one of the rooms. Security forces opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and possible motives.

The case followed the death of a 15-year-old girl, who was found inside her home in the Al-Bayaa area of southern Baghdad. The capital also documented the passing of a female dentist in a separate case.

Iraq recorded 617 suicides nationwide in the first half of 2026, according to Interior Ministry figures. A 2025 report by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs put the monthly average at 55 to 70 cases, with the annual number rising from about 1,100 in 2022 to 1,300 in 2023 and nearly 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases