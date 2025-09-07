Baghdad enters global aviation training program

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has joined the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) TRAINAIR PLUS program, a move the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) hailed as a “milestone” for the country’s aviation sector.

In a statement on Sunday, ICAA President Bangin Rekani said the membership strengthens Iraq’s role in regional and global aviation training. He credited the achievement to “sincere national efforts,” framing it as part of Iraq’s drive to align with best practices and sustainable development goals.

Haider Hassan, Director of the Civil Aviation Institute, described the step as a historic accomplishment and pledged to expand training programs in line with both the Authority’s mission and ICAO’s strategic objectives.