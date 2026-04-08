Baghdad divided between ceasefire celebrations and Basra funerals

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad witnessed contrasting scenes on Wednesday, with celebrations marking a ceasefire between Iran and the USA unfolding alongside funeral processions for victims killed in an airstrike in Basra.

Shafaq News footage showed supporters of Iraqi armed factions gathering near the Iranian embassy in the Karkh district, where Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq, received them. The gatherings followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, which the factions described as a “victory” for Tehran.

At the same time, a funeral procession took place along Palestine Street in the Rusafa district for three members of Kataib Hezbollah who were killed in a strike in Basra a day earlier. Footage documented scenes of mourning as participants accompanied the coffins.

A security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday that the strike targeting a house in Khor Al-Zubair, within the Safwan district of Basra province, was a rocket attack launched from Kuwait and aimed at a gathering of an armed faction, killing five individuals inside the house.

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