Baghdad denies utility bill requirement for citizens’ paperwork

The Iraqi government on Thursday rejected reports that citizens must settle unpaid water and electricity bills to process official paperwork, calling them “inaccurate and misleading.”

In a clarification, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers said the condition applies to non-residential entities—businesses, factories, and state institutions—not to individual citizens. “The measure aims to bolster Iraq’s industrial base, encourage private-sector growth, and enforce financial compliance across non-residential users,” it added.

The statement follows confusion over a Cabinet decision issued during its 42nd session this year, which obliged the Ministries of Electricity, Communications, Construction and Housing, in addition to provincial Municipalities, to activate the collection of fees for electricity, telephone, water, sewage, and all other legally prescribed service charges. The decision also instructed all state departments not to process any transaction unless the beneficiary presents proof of payment and directed ministries, non-ministerial bodies, and governorates to apply electronic billing and automate procedures to collect all taxes and fees.

Authorities accused unnamed actors of spreading false claims to mislead the public and stir unrest, describing the narratives as part of coordinated “disinformation campaigns.”

Notably, Iraq continues to face major challenges in collecting payments for public services. The government has struggled to recover an estimated $20 billion in unpaid electricity, water, and other service fees. Citizens' delays in payment stem largely from public dissatisfaction with the poor—and, in some areas, nonexistent—quality of these services.

