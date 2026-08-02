Baghdad demands explanation over Mesopotamian artifact in Kuwait

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage on Sunday clarified that archaeologist Amer Abdul Razzaq was asked to provide administrative clarification over his remarks concerning an Iraqi antiquity displayed in Kuwait, rejecting reports that he had been referred for investigation.

The Authority confirmed that it had formally received Abdul Razzaq's file and transferred it to the Recovery Department at the General Museums Directorate, where a technical and administrative report will be prepared and submitted to the authority's president. The findings will then be referred to the Foreign Ministry to begin the legal and diplomatic procedures required under Iraqi regulations.

Reaffirming its efforts to protect and recover Iraq's cultural property through established legal and institutional channels with "the utmost transparency and responsibility," the Authority urged media organizations and social media users to verify information through official sources before publishing reports.

Abdul Razzaq previously alleged that the rare Mesopotamian "Bronze Goat" was displayed among the treasures of Kuwait's ruling family, calling on Iraqi authorities to determine how it left Iraq and pursue the necessary steps to secure its return.