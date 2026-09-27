Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have reached a preliminary agreement to establish Khanaqin University under federal authority, according to an official document on Sunday.

The proposed university would be based in Khanaqin and operate under the federal Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Under the agreement, the new university's president must be from Khanaqin. Its existing administrative staff would remain in place for now, while current admission procedures would continue until the formal process for establishing the institution is completed.

Federal Iraq has more than 75 public and private higher-education institutions, according to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Separately, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) has 16 public and 18 private universities, with a combined enrollment of 186,400 students, including 145,513 at public institutions and 40,887 at private universities, according to KRG data.

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