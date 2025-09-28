Baghdad: Crime rates fall in 2025

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Crime rates in Baghdad have fallen by approximately 13% so far in 2025 compared to the same period last year, the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq reported on Sunday.

Citing official statistics from the Ministry of Interior and field monitoring data, the center credited the decline to several factors, including tightened security coordination, enhanced intelligence efforts, and intensified campaigns to confiscate unlicensed weapons.

The report added that reorganized patrol deployment and upgraded rapid response mechanisms directly curbed incidents of theft and assault.

“It is needed to maintain and strengthen these efforts through long-term preventive strategies,” the center concluded.

In an earlier report issued in January, the center noted that Iraq recorded a 15% decrease in nationwide crime rates in 2024 compared to 2023. Violent crimes — including murder and serious assaults — dropped by 20%, while property crimes such as home burglaries and car thefts fell by 12%. Drug trafficking offenses declined by 18%.