Baghdad Coffee and Tea Festival brews global flavor, local tradition

Shafaq News – Baghdad

For the third day in a row, Baghdad’s Palm Gardens have come alive with the aromas of coffee and tea as the capital hosts the second edition of the annual Coffee and Tea Festival, organized by Iraq’s Reza Alwan Cultural Foundation in partnership with Enfold Company.

The festival has attracted more than 70 companies from Iraq, the wider Middle East, and beyond, including 10 from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Italy. Major global names such as Nido, Nescafé, and MT are participating, alongside local producers showcasing both traditional and modern brews. Organizers expect nearly 100,000 visitors over the course of the event.

“This year’s edition has exceeded expectations,” said Mohammed Jassim, director of Enfold, noting plans to expand the festival to other Iraqi provinces. “It’s not just about beverages — it’s a cultural celebration blending art, music, and heritage.”

The event features competitions, art displays, and a museum section with Ottoman-era coffee tools, reflecting Iraq’s deep-rooted traditions around tea and coffee, staples of social gatherings and hospitality.

Companies from across the region are using the festival to promote their products in Iraq’s growing market. “The turnout for our Kuwaiti coffee blends has been remarkable,” said Mehdi Dashti, director of a Kuwaiti roasting company, hinting at plans to open a branch in Baghdad. Jordanian producer Mohammed al-Samman also showcased teas flavored with saffron and cardamom, emphasizing natural ingredients free of additives.

For visitors, the appeal is both cultural and practical. “It’s the perfect chance to discover new flavors and buy directly from trusted sources,” said Mahdiya Saleh, a festivalgoer. “The timing is right too — during the holiday and after salaries, which makes it easier for families to shop.”