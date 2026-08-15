Al-Diwaniyah to become Iraq's agricultural capital

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is preparing to crown Al-Diwaniyah (also known as Al-Qadisiyah) as its agricultural capital, betting on the province's farmland to anchor the country's food supply.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi laid out the plan on Saturday after meeting a delegation of lawmakers representing the province, the governor Abbas Al-Zameli, and local council members, pledging one trillion dinars (about $760 million) to rebuild the province and revive its farms.

Al-Zaidi called al-Diwaniyah Iraq's food basket, saying it earns special attention for what its land and resources can deliver.

The money splits two ways: 650 billion dinars for stalled ministry projects —led by the province's sewage network and a plan to upgrade 30 residential districts— and 350 billion dinars to settle overdue payments to farmers.

The prime minister also ordered a larger share of water for the province, approved its farming plan, and moved to clear the backlog of land-reform disputes.

On energy, the province will draw a share of power generated by solar projects. On housing, it enters the national million-plot program with no fewer than 100,000 plots reserved for residents who own no home.

Al-Zaidi also opened the door for agricultural engineers and veterinarians to own farmland outright to work it, a move he framed as “building the sector and creating jobs.”

Read more: Discover Iraq: Al-Diwaniyah, a province of untapped potential and neglect