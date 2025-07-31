Al-Anbar campaign turns army posts green

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

On Thursday, Iraq’s Euphrates Environmental Center launched a nationwide tree-planting campaign in Al-Anbar province, western Iraq, to commemorate the legacy of Iraqi soldiers by transforming former military posts into green spaces.

The Head of the Center, Sameem al-Fahd, told Shafaq News that the Soldiers’ Legacy initiative will kick off in eastern Al-Anbar at the beginning of the planting season in September, with volunteers and residents expected to join efforts to plant more trees alongside the original one.

Calling on the Iraqi Ministry of Defense to support and take part in the effort, Al-Fahd stressed that future generations should witness the beauty left behind by those who came before, and that all Iraqis share the responsibility of preserving this legacy.

The effort comes amid growing grassroots reforestation across the province. In nearby Ramadi, residents transformed the neglected hill of Tel al-Mashihid into a memorial forest, planting over 300 trees to fight desertification.