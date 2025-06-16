A pivotal milestone: Al-Nasiriyah joins UNESCO global network of learning cities

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s southern city of al-Nasiriyah has officially joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, Governor Mortada al-Ibrahimi revealed on Monday.

Al-Ibrahimi signed the membership agreement on Monday, describing the move as “a pivotal milestone for al-Nasiriyah’s development trajectory.” The city now joins more than 360 municipalities worldwide committed to advancing inclusive lifelong learning and sustainable urban growth.

“This affiliation will boost local policymaking through exposure to international best practices and help build an integrated knowledge base to support development planning,” al-Ibrahimi stated.

The governor stressed that the membership opens doors for twinning partnerships with global universities and research institutions, enabling al-Nasiriyah to pursue specialized studies and informed policy design aligned with global educational and urban development standards.

To capitalize on the partnership, al-Ibrahimi urged public institutions to invest in digital libraries, data centers, and scientific repositories that would advance the city’s knowledge infrastructure, and called for embedding modern educational tools to elevate academic outcomes and close the gap with international benchmarks.

“The goal is to produce a forward-looking generation equipped with the skills to build a productive and competitive society,” he affirmed.