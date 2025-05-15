‘’A Thousand Welcomes" race held in Baghdad before Arab League summit

Shafaq News / Security authorities in Baghdad organized a 1,500-meter race on Thursday as part of the “Summit Marathon,” a public event held in the lead-up to this weekend’s Arab League summit.

Organized under the slogan “A Thousand Welcomes,” the event was coordinated by the Joint Operations Command’s Security Media Cell, along with Baghdad Operations Command and the Physical Training and Army Sports Directorate at the Ministry of Defence.

“The event is athletic in nature, but its message is national, humanitarian, and Arab,” noted Saad Maan, head of the Security Media Cell, during the race. “We run together along the path of unity, peace, and solidarity. Let Baghdad’s voice reach the entire Arab world,” he added.

Baghdad is set to host the Arab League summit on Saturday, May 17, as part of its wider efforts to strengthen Iraq’s diplomatic role in the region. The summit takes place amid ongoing political, economic, and security challenges across the Middle East.